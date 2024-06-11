5 NFL veterans on thin ice as teams get deeper into offseason activities
Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers
Miles Sanders was a free agent addition of the Carolina Panthers back in 2023 and rushed for just 432 yards on a horrid 3.3 yards per carry. During the first four years of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, he rushed for a strong five yards per carry. It does seem like most of Sanders' success was due to the stacked Eagles offensive lines he was running behind for years.
Carolina took RB Jonathon Brooks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and also have Rashaad Penny and Chuba Hubbard. It's quite easy to see why the team could move on from Sanders and have a top three rotation of Hubbard, Brooks, and Penny for 2024. The regime that signed Miles Sanders got the boot after the season, so Sanders' roster spot could not be more up in the air.
Robert Woods, WR, Houston Texans
Appropriately nicknamed "Bobby Trees," Robert Woods is the epitome of a consistent player in the NFL. The issue now is that Woods just simply isn't the player he once was and is now on a Texans team that is stacked at wide receiver. Houston traded for Stefon Diggs this offseason and also recently extended Nico Collins.
When you also factor in Tank Dell, Noah Brown, and John Metchie III, it's hard to find a spot for Woods on this roster. He's not an explosive player anymore and just simply is not needed in this room. Houston also has a top-end receiving tight end in Dalton Schultz, so CJ Stroud has a ton of options in the passing game. I would be shocked to see Robert Woods make the final roster cuts for Houston in 2024.