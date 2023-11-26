5 NFL Week 12 Injury Updates for Fantasy Football Managers
Playoff implications add additional pressures to franchises behind schedule. We have seven weeks left in the NFL regular season. There's time for comeback stories but little room for error. Injuries will become a factor as we come to the end of the campaign. The best ability is availability, so the coaching staff must make due.
Here are a few injury updates before Week 12.
NFL Week 12 Injury Update #5: Kansas City Chiefs WR, Mecole Hardman (Thumb) OUT
The Kansas City Chiefs thrive when receivers earn yards after catch. It helped Tyreek Hill become one of the league's most dangerous wide outs. Finding open targets is an obstacle for Andy Reid's offense. Matt Nagy's receiving core ranks first in dropped passes (23) heading into Week 12. It's taken a toll on the group's production. This season, the Chiefs rank 11th in passing grade (79.6) and 12th in offensive rating.
A thumb injury will keep Mecole Hardman on the sideline this Sunday. He rejoined the team in mid-October and has earned minutes on the field. He's received 12 targets and averages 5.2 yards per reception. Patrick Mahomes will need other receivers to step up in Hardman's absence. Jerrcik McKinnon (groin) will also miss Sunday's game - forcing Nagy's offense to stretch the field.