5 NFL Week 12 Injury Updates for Fantasy Football Managers
NFL Week 12 Injury Update #4: Houston Texans WR, Noah Brown (Knee) OUT
C.J. Stroud is exceeding expectations in his first season under center. He's set single-game passing records and is helping DeMeco Ryans change the culture in Houston. He ranks fourth in passing yards (2,962) and touchdowns (17) heading into Week 12. Relying on his receiving core has catapulted the rookie into MVP consideration. Tank Dell (659) and Nico Collins (696) lead the team in receiving yards. Noah Brown ranks first in yards per reception (20.9) but will be on the sidelines with a knee injury.
A win against the Jacksonville Jaguars will help the Texans in the divisional standings. They've defeated Doug Pederson's squad earlier this season and must repeat their performance to secure an extended season.
NFL Week 12 Injury Update #3: Las Vegas Raiders DE, Maxx Crosby (Knee) Doubtful
A rough start to the campaign was discouraging for Las Vegas Raiders fans. Consecutive losses to the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Los Angeles Chargers disrupted chemistry in the locker room. Injuries amid a struggle did not make finding a solution easier. Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Steelers and a lower back injury in Week 6. It affected the Raiders' production. It later led to the firing of Head Coach Mike McDaniel.
Antonio Pierce is doing his best to keep the Raiders on track. His group is resilient and refuses to give up on the season. A loss against the Miami Dolphins ended a two-game winning streak. A win against a divisional foe will assist Las Vegas in saving their season. The Raiders will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. They must find ways to put pressure on Patrick Mahomes without their best pass rusher. Maxx Crosby's knee injury is a big concern for Coach Pierce. His status is doubtful, with a high possibility of watching on the sideline.