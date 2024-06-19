5 Non-playoff teams in 2023 that could take the next step in 2024 NFL season
In the NFL, a team is just one season away from turning things around. A team can struggle and have a bad season and then make the playoffs the next. The powers that be in the league have made sure that parity runs the league. Sure, some teams can't get past their incompetence, but even they can have a one-season turnaround.
That is what makes the offseason so exciting. While you see some excitement in the offseasons of other leagues like the NBA and MLB, that excitement derives from the major moves. Other, smaller moves do not have the impact that happens in the NFL.
Additionally, the drafts have limited impact. In the NBA draft, there are only two rounds. In the MLB, it takes a few seasons before draft picks even make it to the big leagues. On the other hand, there are seven rounds in the NFL draft. All those prospects selected can make a quick impact one way or another.
There are five teams in the NFL that can make the playoffs in 2024 after missing out in 2023.
This is what makes the NFL so exciting. There is news nearly every day in the league. While there is hope for every team in every league before the season begins, in the NFL that hope is more realistic. Your favorite team that struggled in 2023 can go all the way in 2024.
In 2023, six teams made the playoffs that missed out in 2022. Now, with the 14-team playoff format, there is even more parity. More teams have the opportunity to make the playoffs. Here is a list of five teams that can turn things around and reward their fans with a playoff berth.