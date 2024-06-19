5 Non-playoff teams in 2023 that could take the next step in 2024 NFL season
New York Jets (7-10 in 2023)
There were high hopes for the New York Jets after they made a huge move in bringing in future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. With a strong defense and Rodgers directing a pretty good offense, it seemed like the Jets were primed to challenge for the AFC East Division title.
Those hopes went out the door minutes into the season. Rodgers suffered an Achilles tear and was out for the season. A season of hope turned into a nightmare and 10 losses.
This season, Rodgers is healthy again. New York made more big moves to support him and make sure the team makes the playoffs. They added Mike Williams to complement Garrett Wilson. That move gives the Jets a good duo at wide receiver, but they were not finished.
In the draft, they selected Malachi Corley. Corley was known in college as the "Yac God" for his ability to gain a lot of yards after the catch. He averaged 9.6 yards after the catch in 2023. Now New York has a strong trio of receivers for Rodgers to target this season.
The Jets have one of the strongest running backs room in the league. They had Breece Hall and Israel Abanikanda. They drafted Braelon Allen giving them a strong trio at running back as well.
The Jets also strengthened Rodgers' protection along the offensive line. They added Tyron Smith and John Simpson through free agency. In the draft, they selected Olu Fashanu. Rodgers has a solid line protecting him. This unit can give him time to hit his talented targets or open up space for the talented runners.
On defense, New York added edge rusher Haasan Reddick, and Javon Kinlaw and Leki Fotu to the interior of the defensive line. These are additions to Jermaine Johnson II, Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner, and DJ Reed.
The Jets may be more talented this season than they were in 2023. If Rodgers stays healthy they have an excellent chance at making the playoffs in 2024.