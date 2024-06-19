5 Non-playoff teams in 2023 that could take the next step in 2024 NFL season
Chicago Bears (7-10)
No team did more to improve this offseason than the Chicago Bears. General manager Ryan Poles overhauled the offense and transformed it from one that struggled in most categories into one that could blow up the scoreboard.
The Bears prepared to have quarterback Caleb Williams to take over. Before that happened, Poles wanted to make sure Williams had a Ferrari and not a Pinto. He added running back D'Andre Swift, tight end Gerald Everett, center Coleman Shelton, and guard Ryan Bates. The cherry on top of the offensive cake was the addition of six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen.
In the draft, the Bears selected another wide receiver in Rome Odunze and offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie. Williams could have the best trio of receivers in the league and a great duo at tight end with Cole Kmet. At running back, Swift joins a talented group with Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson.
On defense, the Bears replaced All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson, who suffered with injuries the past two seasons, with All-Pro safety Kevin Byard. They also kept talented cornerback Jaylon Johnson in the fold with a big new contract. The Bears arguably improved the secondary that led the league in interceptions in 2023.
On the defensive line, Gervon Dexter is now the starter at the three-technique. He backed up Justin Jones last season. The Bears allowed Jones to depart for the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. They were very impressed with Dexter's rookie campaign that they felt comfortable with him being the starter.
Now the Bears have defensive end Montez Sweat for an entire season. Despite coming in late last season in a trade deadline move, he still led the team in sacks. The hope is that a full season brings in more sacks and more pressure.
That could be a question of what happens at the other end. Many still feel they need a strong player who can make teams pay for keying in on Sweat. The Bears selected Austin Booker in the draft. He is a very talented and athletic pass rusher. However, he has just one collegiate start and 580 snaps. He still led the Kansas Jayhawks in sacks last season. If he can adjust quickly the Bears could be cooking.
Once again, the Bears should have a strong defense. The change could be that they will also have a strong offense. If that happens, they could easily find themselves in the playoffs once again. Like the Detroit Lions in 2023, the Chicago Bears are a popular pick to return to the playoffs.