5 Non-playoff teams in 2023 that could take the next step in 2024 NFL season
Atlanta Falcons (7-10)
The Atlanta Falcons were also aggressive this offseason. They made possibly the biggest signing in free agency by prying quarterback Kirk Cousins away from the Minnesota Vikings with an enormous four-year, $180 million deal. They gave Cousins some weapons by signing Darnell Mooney and trading for Rondale Moore.
Adding them to an offense that already had running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts, and arguably the best offensive line in the NFL gives the Falcons a very good offense. While Cousins has had his questions, he runs an offense well. He has had success throwing the ball everywhere he has gone.
In addition to the player moves, the Falcons fired head coach Arthur Smith and his staff. Now Raheem Morris is in charge. He brought in Zac Robinson to be the offensive coordinator.
The frustration with Smith was his inability to use Robinson properly. Robinson is a very talented running back who is also very good at catching passes out of the backfield. Smith maddened fans by underutilizing Robinson. Morris is a defensive-minded coach so Robinson (Zac) will have wide latitude in running the offense. Even knowing more about defense than offense, Morris knows enough to make sure the offense gets Bijan as many touches as possible.
The defense has shown improvement. It went from being ranked 29th in points per possession in 2022 to 15th in 2023. Now the unit looks to get even better with Morris and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake.
Like Rodgers, Cousins is trying to come back from an Achilles injury. If healthy, he has plenty of weapons at his disposal. In a division like the NFC South, where nine wins won the division, the improvements the Falcons made could easily result in a playoff berth.