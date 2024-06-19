5 Non-playoff teams in 2023 that could take the next step in 2024 NFL season
Seattle Seahawks (9-8)
The Seahawks just missed out on making the playoffs in 2023. They did not make wholesale changes on the field this offseason. They just tinkered with the roster. Their biggest move was a change at the top. After 14 seasons as head coach, the Seahawks parted ways with Pete Carroll.
Sometimes when a coach leads a team for as long as Carroll did with the Seahawks, the impact of what he says is less than it has been in the past. The Seahawks have plenty of talent but things behind the scenes might have gotten stale. Seattle hopes that Mike MacDonald infuses new life into the team.
The Seahawks added linebackers Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson to a team that struggled. The unit ranked 25th in points allowed in 2023. Additionally, they ranked 29th in points per possession allowed. They then re-signed defensive end Leonard Williams. Additionally, they selected defensive tackle Byron Murphy II in the first round.
The Seahawks' offense did not change. They still have running back Kenneth Walker, wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and tight end Noah Fant. They also expect a jump in production from second-year receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba had 63 catches for 628 yards and 4 touchdowns. While that was a decent season, he and the Seahawks expect more. Quarterback Geno Smith continues to lead the offense.
The one change made on offense was the hiring of Ryan Grubb to replace Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator. Waldron departed to Chicago after Carroll retired. He will utilize a more motion-based offense.
The Seahawks hope that a bigger improvement on defense and a continuation of the offensive play makes the difference between extending their year into the postseason or going home early once again.