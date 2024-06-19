5 Non-playoff teams in 2023 that could take the next step in 2024 NFL season
Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)
Another team that struggled without their QB1 was the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow had an injury-plagued season. He missed seven games and the Bengals were lost without him. A healthy Burrow led Cincinnati to consecutive AFC Championship games, winning one of them.
There were some cosmetic changes to the offense. The Bengals signed tight end Mike Gesicki to complement Drew Sample. That move solidified Cincinnati's receiving corps. The tight ends now combine to help take some pressure off Ja'Marr Chase. Moreover, they drafted wide receiver Jermaine Burton in the third round to provide more help on the outside.
The Bengals also signed running back Zack Moss to complement Chase Brown. Additionally, they signed offensive tackle Trent Brown and drafted Amarius Mims in the first round of the draft to protect Burrow.
Defensively, Cincinnati solidified its safety position. They signed safety Geno Stone and brought back Vonn Bell. After three seasons with the Bengals, Bell spent 2023 with the Carolina Panthers. After three productive seasons in Cincinnati he feels a return there is just what he needs to get back to that.
The Bengals hope that a few tweaks to the roster and a healthy Burrow result in another deep playoff run. If Burrow stays healthy Cincinnati may not only make the playoffs but make it to the Super Bowl again.
With Burrow leading the way, the Cincinnati Bengals have been the Kansas City Chiefs' biggest obstacle to getting to the Super Bowl. Many want to see Burrow battle Patrick Mahomes for the right to make it to the Super Bowl.