5 perfect landing spots for Mike Vrabel to wait for in 2025
Where could Vrabel end up in 2025?
Dallas Cowboys
Much like the Bills not firing Sean McDermott after another early exit in the playoffs, the Cowboys opted not to fire Mike McCarthy despite getting bumped out of the playoffs even sooner. It feels like year after year, we hear all about how this is finally the Cowboys' year to make it to the top of the mountain and every year, they stumble.
If the Cowboys don't make the NFC Championship Game in 2024 (well, 2025 technically), one would have to think McCarthy would be on his way out. Vrabel could make a lot of sense in Big D, especially now that Dan Quinn isn't going to be around to help that defense.
There are a lot of question marks surrounding the Cowboys and Vrabel also would be pressured to win much sooner in Dallas. The expectations are loftier when you're the head coach of the Cowboys and Jerry Jones also doesn't like when people don't do things his way.
The Cowboys make sense for Vrabel from a defensive standpoint since that's his schtick and the 'Boys have a very good defense. He might not want to play Jones' games, however, so that could be something holding him back from being a legitimate option in Dallas.