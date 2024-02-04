5 potential salary cap casualties entering 2024 NFL Season
The NFL is a business first and entertainment second, but there are a few players who I could see being salary cap casualties heading into the 2025 season.
By Daniel Davis
David Bakhtiari - Offensive Tackle, Green Bay Packers
The Packers were one of the youngest teams in the league last season and made the playoffs without their starting left tackle. Bakhtiari is coming off an ACL repair and has only played in 13 games over the past three seasons.
Bakhtiari is set to make $40 million this season and the team could look to move on from him. If the Packers elect to release him, the net savings would be about $21 million. The team is already looking at about $350,000 of cap space and could look to cut ties with their highest paid player. At 33 years old, Bakhtiari is getting a little long in the tooth.
Marquez Valdez-Scantling - Wide Receiver, Kansas City Chiefs
You would think a receiver who has played with Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes would be poised to have a monster season. You'd be wrong. Valdez-Scantling had just 315 yards on 21 catches and only had 1 game above two catches. With a largely young receiving core, the Chiefs needed MVS to stand up to the occasion but he never did.
In 2024 his cap hit is $14 million and they could save around $11 million if they released him. This offseason Mike Evans will be looking for a new home and that's a trade the Chiefs would want to make.