These 5 teams have the least amount of cap space in the NFL this offseason
Who is in cap hell?
The NFL salary cap will be increasing to $255.4 million in 2024, which is great news for the teams already in a solid position. There are still seven teams in the red when it comes to cap space, however, even with this news.
Yes, even with an additional $74 million coming, seven teams still find themselves under the cap. Let's check out the five teams with the least amount of cap space, according to Over the Cap, as of Friday afternoon.
NFL teams with the least amount of space
Team
Cap Space
32. Buffalo Bills
- $41,742,609
31. New Orleans Saints
-$40,071,454
30. Miami Dolphins
-$38,498,203
29. Los Angeles Chargers
-$22,116,935
28. Denver Broncos
$10,713,842
Two of these teams made the playoffs in the 2023 season (the Dolphins and Bills) and both saw their seasons come to an end at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. A lot of people have written the Bills off moving forward due to their cap situation but truthfully, as long as they still have Josh Allen, they'll continue to be contenders. As for the Dolphins, they now won't have the money to supply Tua Tagovailoa with as much talent, so they have to hit on their draft picks.
As for the other three teams here, the Broncos and Chargers have to deal with having the Chiefs in their division so being under the cap is not a good position for them to be in. They can make cuts to get in a better spot but for now, they're in a tough predicament. The Saints finished the season with a winning record but missed out on the playoffs. Fortunately for them, they're used to being in cap hell.
The other two teams in the red are the Dallas Cowboys with -$8,170,700 and the Cleveland Browns with -$6,222,046. Both teams made the playoffs.
Teams can make the appropriate cuts during the offseason to free up cap space, which all of these teams will likely do. They'll also restructure current contracts to try and put themselves in a better position as well.