5 teams who aced Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft
Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft has wrapped up and we saw a few surprises, like the Atlanta Falcons reaching for Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson, after selecting Michael Penix 8th overall. While the latter pick made sense to some degree, Orhorhoro was a head-scratcher. Speaking of surprises, the Tennessee Titans chose T'Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas, who was recently arrested for DUI. This felt a bit premature, but he's a run-stuffing nose tackle who could improve their defense.
Another puzzling choice came from the Miami Dolphins, who opted to draft backup developmental tackle Patrick Paul, OT, Houston, despite their pressing needs in the trenches on both sides of the ball. While those picks were questionable, some teams nailed Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft. The New York Giants barely missed the cut despite them having a solid second round with two defensive backs, safety Tyler Nubin and corner Andru Phillips. The Raiders were another team that missed the cut, but they did bolster their offensive line with a tone setter out of Oregon, Jackson Powers-Johnson.
5. New Orleans Saints
Last season was unimpressive, to say the least, so the New Orleans Saints needed to hit on every pick. And they totally nailed their only pick on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, scooping up Alabama’s star cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry. This dude was a freshman sensation and hasn't stopped impressing since, proving he’s not just any player but one with a seriously solid foundation to build on. Even with a sneaky Jones fracture, he blazed through a 4.47-second 40 at his pro day—talk about tough!
The Saints, spotting their chance, didn't sit back and wait. They hustled up a trade to grab McKinstry earlier in the second round, making sure they didn’t miss out on this gem. Joining the likes of Marshon Lattimore and Tyrann Mathieu, McKinstry’s set to make a splash in an already stacked defensive backfield. The former Crimson Tides defensive back is a total playmaker with the chops to shut down receivers and snag interceptions. It doesn’t hurt that he’s a solid punt returner either. This pick might just be the steal of the draft for the Saints, adding some serious swagger to a defense that was already swagged out. Who knows, they may surprise some and make the playoffs on the backs of their defense.