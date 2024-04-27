5 teams who aced Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft
3. Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts may have missed their initial targets in the first round, but fortune smiled on them in the second. Adonai Mitchell, a standout from Texas, became a steal of a pick. What does he bring? The classic yet impressive blend of size and athleticism. He’s 6’2 203-pounds and ran a blazing 4.34-second 40-yard dash with a vertical leap of 39.5 inches. His knack for making spectacular catches and his ability to keep plays alive on the boundary make him an ideal target for young quarterback Anthony Richardson. Pairing him with Michael Pittman Jr. and others, the Colts have significantly upgraded their offensive firepower. Mitchell, who once dazzled in pivotal moments for Georgia, including a memorable National Championship game, brings not just talent but a proven track record of clutch plays.
Following up, the Colts went offense again, but this time in the trenches. Matt Goncalves, a 6’6 327-pound tackle with the versatility to shift inside if necessary. While Goncalves may not possess elite knee-bending ability, his considerable size and power make him a force in executing blocks, particularly useful for the Colts’ RPO-heavy offense. Although his mobility as a blocker is somewhat limited, his effectiveness in pass protection and his ability to handle bull rushes with his solid frame will be crucial. Goncalves's leadership as a team captain and his potential to play multiple positions along the line present him as a valuable asset with starter potential.