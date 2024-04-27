5 teams who aced Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft
2. Buffalo Bills
The Bills bounced back from their first-round trade down debacle with the Kansas City Chiefs, who snagged the fastest man in NFL Combine history. While fans were stunned to see the Bills give the Super Bowl champs their top pick, Buffalo turned heads by selecting Keon Coleman. Despite a slower 40-yard dash, Coleman's outstanding play at Florida State showcased his phenomenal ball skills and ideal size as an X-receiver and red-zone target. At No. 33 overall, Coleman, known for making spectacular catches, offers value and fills a significant need at wide receiver for the Bills who traded away Stefon Diggs. This pick could just be the silver lining after a shaky start, giving Josh Allen an amazing target.
The Buffalo Bills snagged Cole Bishop, filling the void left by Jordan Poyer with a bang. Bishop, a rising star thanks to his instincts and athleticism, brings a 4.45 speed and a hard-hitting style that sets the tone on defense. His knack for navigating traffic and anticipating routes makes him ideal big slot and value pick in round two. In round three the Bills addressed a need at defensive line by drafting Dewayne Carter, a 6'2", 302-pound defensive end. Carter, reminiscent of Ed Oliver, brings relentless energy and dynamic pass-rushing skills. Together on third downs, Oliver and Carter could wreak havoc, effectively collapsing the pocket and disrupting opposing offenses.