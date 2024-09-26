5 trades teams should make ahead of the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline
Week three, and we can already see the chaos unraveling, and it’s amazing. It’s not about the five undefeated teams coming out of week three, but those who are already looking toward making big-time trades. We have controversy in Miami with Tua out, and even when he returns, an insurance policy is needed. Then there’s the Raiders, who had Antonio Pierce so frustrated he took to the podium to call out those that “made business decisions.” Needless to say, change is going to happen.
There’s the Steelers, who might want to reconsider their QB1 situation. With Justin Fields playing well, why would they need Russell Wilson? The Panthers are another team that, despite what they say, will be looking to make a deal—especially after Andy Dalton, aka the Red Rifle, tossed three touchdowns. It’s never too early to talk about potential trades, and with the chaos heading into the conclusion of the first quarter of the season, it’s time to speculate.
5. Davante Adams could reunite with Aaron Rodgers
Week 3 had its fair share of drama, but things got particularly spicy over in Las Vegas. After the Raiders’ tough 36-22 loss to the Panthers, head coach Antonio Pierce didn’t hold back. He publicly called out certain players, accusing them of making "business decisions" instead of going all in for the team. While Pierce didn’t name names, the internet went wild, with fans speculating who the comments were aimed at—some even suggesting Davante Adams was involved in this frustration.
Adams, on the Up and Adams show, didn't shy away from the discussion. He echoed Pierce’s sentiment, admitting that some guys were indeed checking out of the game long before the final whistle. It's safe to say that the situation in Vegas is far from rosy, and when a player like Adams starts hinting at dissatisfaction, you can’t help but wonder: Could he be on the move?
Now enter the New York Jets, who, despite their solid depth chart—boasting Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, and even newcomer Mike Williams—could always use a talent like Adams. With Aaron Rodgers potentially out for an extended time, the Jets may still want to beef up their receiving corps. Could the chemistry between Rodgers and Adams from their Green Bay days be enough to push the Jets into making a move?
The Jets have the assets, and with their eye on postseason success, don’t be surprised if trade talks heat up. If Pierce keeps calling out the locker room and Adams remains unhappy, don’t sleep on the possibility of Adams landing in New York. If not, perhaps we could see him join Patrick Mahomes and become a difference maker on a team looking to three-peat
4. Miami Dolphins can trade for Russell Wilson
The Miami Dolphins might be in the market for a quarterback, and if Justin Fields keeps playing well, the Steelers could have an intriguing option for them—Super Bowl-winning Russell Wilson.
Let’s face it, Miami's offense has been downright ugly without Tua Tagovailoa. Skylar Thompson hasn’t exactly lit up the field, and while Tyler Huntley might be a recent addition, neither inspires confidence as long-term insurance. Enter the Steelers, who are 3-0 with Fields at the helm, and the young QB is managing games like a pro, even if he’s left some big plays on the field. He brings a dynamic, mobile element to the offense that Wilson, with his current form, simply can’t replicate.
With Fields thriving and Wilson benched, it’s not out of the question that Pittsburgh picks up the phone if Miami calls. Wilson, despite his ups and downs, still has the Super Bowl pedigree and could bring veteran leadership to a Dolphins team struggling to stay afloat without their franchise QB. A move like this could benefit both sides—Miami gets a proven backup, and the Steelers fully commit to their new future with Fields. Could we see Wilson in teal soon? It’s worth keeping an eye on.
3. Browns struggles could see Cooper and Carr reunite
Amari Cooper might be reaching his limit in Cleveland. After the Browns' shaky start to the 2024 season and inconsistent quarterback play, the veteran wide receiver may be eyeing the door. Despite a solid performance with two touchdowns and 86 yards in Week 3, Cooper has expressed frustration with the offense's struggles and lack of chemistry, especially with Deshaun Watson under constant pressure.
Enter the New Orleans Saints, who could desperately use another weapon for Derek Carr. The idea of reuniting Cooper with Carr, his former Raiders quarterback, could be a match made in football heaven. Carr and Cooper already have a strong connection from their time in Las Vegas, and adding Cooper to the Saints’ offense could be just what they need to reignite their passing attack. With Michael Thomas struggling to stay healthy and Chris Olave needing some help, Cooper could instantly step in and provide the spark the Saints need to contend in the NFC South.
If Cooper wants out, the Saints should be ready to make a call. Cleveland may not want to part ways with their star, but a frustrated receiver on a sputtering team might just force their hand.
2. The Dallas Cowboys need to call up the Atlanta Falcons
The Dallas Cowboys' running game has been an absolute mess through the first few weeks of the 2024 season. With no broken tackles and a laughably low yards after contact stat, it's clear they need to make a change in the backfield. Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, and Deuce Vaughn haven't provided the spark the offense needs. The Cowboys’ longest run this season? A measly 12-yard scramble from a wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb. Ouch.
So, what’s the solution? It might be time for Jerry Jones to pick up the phone and give the Atlanta Falcons a call. Why not inquire about Tyler Allgeier, a solid running back who’s stuck behind rookie sensation Bijan Robinson? Allgeier, who rushed for over 1,000 yards as a rookie, is a bruising 5’11", 220-pound back who could be exactly what the Cowboys need to power up their anemic ground game.
With Allgeier's proven track record, he could provide the balance the Cowboys' offense desperately needs and take some pressure off Dak Prescott. It’s time for Dallas to make a move before their season runs off the rails — quite literally.
1. Bryce Young needs a fresh start in LA
Bryce Young’s time with the Carolina Panthers might need to come to an end sooner rather than later. After being benched in favor of Andy Dalton, it’s clear the Panthers have struggled to develop their quarterbacks in recent years. Just look at Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield—both have performed better after leaving Carolina’s dysfunctional offensive system. The franchise has failed to provide a solid foundation for several young QBs, and Young could be the latest victim if he stays.
The best move for Young’s career might be to get out of Charlotte while he can. A team like the Los Angeles Rams could be the perfect landing spot. Sean McVay has a reputation for maximizing the potential of quarterbacks, and with Matthew Stafford nearing the end of his career, the Rams need a successor. Young’s skill set fits McVay’s offense, which relies on quick reads and precision, giving him a chance to develop in a stable, quarterback-friendly system.
If the Panthers don’t want to repeat the mistakes of the past, they might be wise to entertain trade offers for Young. And for Bryce? A fresh start in a more structured offense could save his career before it’s too late.