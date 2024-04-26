6 NFL teams that aced the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft
Which teams nailed it on Thursday night?
4. Philadelphia Eagles
Stop me if you've heard this before, but the Eagles might have just snagged another first-round steal. Positioned at No. 22, the Eagles drafted Quinyon Mitchell from Toledo, a player set to line up alongside Darrius Slay in a defense renowned for its formidable front. Mitchell first turned heads during the Senior Bowl, where he excelled in one-on-one matchups. His stellar performance continued at the 2024 NFL Combine, where he showcased his elite athleticism running a 4.3. It shows in his ability to close on the ball. His robust build and fluid movements allow him to swiftly undercut passes and dominate receivers at the boundary. Over the last two years, Mitchell has proven to be a true ball hawk, accumulating six interceptions and 37 pass breakups.
3. Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs just snagged Xavier Worthy, the fastest dude in the 2024 NFL Draft. Think DeSean Jackson, but with even slicker routes. Worthy’s exactly the spark the Chiefs need—last season, they really struggled with drops and getting open. Patrick Mahomes, fresh off a Super Bowl win, wanted speed and got it. Worthy’s set to light up the offense; he’ll slot right into the lineup, dodging defenders with ease thanks to pre-snap moves and getting clean releases. This kid’s going to tear it up early in Andy Reid’s scheme. Worthy and Hollywood Brown will make the Chiefs one of the scariest offenses in the NFL. Good Luck everyone else.