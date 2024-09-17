7 overreactions after NFL Week 2: Cowboys disappoint, Joe Burrow not the same
The Cowboys are a disappointment (Again)
What can go wrong will go wrong? We all know this famous Stephen A Smith line… Let’s face it, the Cowboys can't seem to avoid drama. After their Week 2 matchup against the Saints, one would likely argue that the wheels have officially come off in Dallas. Dak Prescott threw two costly interceptions, including one where Jalen Brooks slipped, leading to a Paulson Adebo pick. It felt like every mistake was magnified as the Saints, led by Alvin Kamara, dismantled the Cowboys’ defense. Kamara’s four-touchdown performance, including a 57-yard score on a screen pass, was the final dagger.
Dallas, who came into the game with a 16-game home win streak in the regular season, couldn't stop the Saints from marching in and owning the house that Jerry Jones built. Derek Carr sliced up the defense, throwing for 243 yards and two touchdowns, while Kamara tallied 180 scrimmage yards. The Cowboys' defense, hyped as one of the best in the league, gave up 432 yards and was gashed repeatedly, especially on big plays.
Fans expected the Cowboys to be "all in" this year, but after a 44-19 loss, things aren’t looking so hot. Micah Parsons and the defense need to figure things out fast, or this "Super Bowl contender" talk is going to evaporate quicker than Dallas's playoff hopes. The real question is: how much longer can Cowboys Nation hold out hope?
Tua should have retired
Two weeks into the 2024 NFL season, and the "Tua should retire" hot takes are in full force. After taking a brutal hit while scrambling for a first down against the Buffalo Bills, the noise about his future has only gotten louder. The irony? The man who unintentionally knocked Tua Tagovailoa out of the game was none other than Damar Hamlin—a player who famously came back from a life-threatening injury himself.
Tua's performance against the Bills wasn't stellar, as he struggled to find rhythm behind a shaky offensive line, which failed to protect him. Miami’s offense looked out of sync without their franchise quarterback. Despite the whispers of retirement due to concerns about Tua's health, it’s clear he has no plans of stepping away from the game.
The Dolphins need Tua healthy to remain competitive, but it’s the same old story—every time he gets hit, especially hard, the media speculates about his longevity in the league. This latest injury scare only adds fuel to the debate, but the Fins are hoping for a quick recovery and bounce-back performance from their QB. For now, Tua is staying put, much to the relief of Miami fans. Or is it?