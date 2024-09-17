7 overreactions after NFL Week 2: Cowboys disappoint, Joe Burrow not the same
Caleb Williams is Overrated
Two weeks into Caleb Williams’ rookie season and the media hot takes are already piling up, with the “bust” label being thrown around. Why? Because the No. 1 pick hasn’t set the league on fire just yet. After a rough Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans, where Williams was sacked seven times and threw two interceptions, critics are already starting to question his potential.
Williams' stat line from the first two weeks is not what you'd expect from a top pick. In Week 1, he only passed for 93 yards, largely relying on his defense and special teams for a win. Week 2 was worse, with Williams constantly pressured by Houston's defense, leading to two costly turnovers. Naturally, some in the media are quick to jump on this, disregarding the fact that he's playing behind a struggling offensive line.
More than likely, media outlets are gearing up to label him “overrated” despite his undeniable talent. But is it fair to call him a bust after just two games? Adjusting to the NFL takes time, and while Williams’ start has been rocky, writing him off this early seems like an overreaction. The real question is whether the Bears will give him the tools to succeed long-term.
Bryce Young biggest bust since JaMarcus Russell
Will the Panthers win a game? Two games into the 2024 NFL season, and guess what? The hot takes are rolling in, and Bryce Young has officially been slapped with the "biggest bust since JaMarcus Russell" label. That’s a bit much. Sure, the Panthers are 0-2, but let’s pump the brakes before we make this a full-on disaster movie. It’s not like Young threw three interceptions and only managed 245 passing yards because he’s bad—he’s on a team that’s a full-on dumpster fire.
The Panthers benched him for Andy Dalton. Yes, that Andy Dalton, the NFL’s favorite “emergency QB” at 36 years old. So, is Bryce doomed already? Hardly. His situation is just as much about a crumbling franchise as it is about rookie struggles. When you’ve got an offensive line with more holes than a Swiss cheese factory and a front office that’s throwing things at the wall to see what sticks, it’s no wonder Young hasn’t looked like the savior they were hoping for.
Sure, calling him a bust might make for some spicy headlines, but let’s not forget the real issue—Carolina’s house is on fire. The real question should be: is there enough left to save before the whole thing burns down?
Ravens are stuck in transition
The Ravens might be in a transition year, and it’s showing early. After their shocking 26-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, questions are flying about Baltimore’s ability to compete in the stacked AFC North. Lamar Jackson had another turnover, fumbling in the fourth quarter, and the defense, which is supposed to be their strength, allowed four consecutive scoring drives to a Raiders team that nobody expected to win.
The recent passing of their offensive line coach is undoubtedly weighing on the team, but the issues seem to run deeper. The offensive line is struggling to protect Jackson, and the Ravens' inability to close out games is becoming a troubling pattern. After starting the season 0-2, this feels like a critical year for the Ravens, who are staring down the barrel of a brutal upcoming schedule. With games against the Cowboys, Bills, and division rivals Bengals looming, the Ravens must figure things out quickly.
Are the Ravens in a transition period or is it just a rough start? Either way, the clock is ticking, and Lamar will need to be better at protecting the ball if they have any hope of salvaging the season.