7 Steelers who won't (or shouldn't) be back in 2024
Who do the Steelers need to move on from in 2024?
Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers not only found a way to have an above-.500 record in the 2023 season, but they wound up making the playoffs in a pretty loaded AFC this past season. The Steelers are resilient, you've got to give them that. This is a team that plays great defense and does just enough to win offensively most of the time.
But that isn't good enough for this franchise. Mike Tomlin is a great head coach, and the Steelers have had enough of the offensive incompetence. They will need to reevaluate their roster on both sides of the ball this offseason to identify what bad apples need to go, and which players need to be replaced so this team can do more than just keep Mike Tomlin's non-losing season record intact.
Which Steelers players need to go this offseason?
1. Allen Robinson, WR
Over the last three seasons, Allen Robinson has played for the Steelers, Rams, and Bears. He hasn't had the best luck in terms of the quarterback play throughout the course of his career (Stafford was hurt last year), but Robinson has barely been able to crack the 400-yard mark over the last three seasons.
I think it's time for NFL teams to stop giving his guy eight-figure contracts and paying him a boatload of money with very little to show for it.
Robinson caught 34 passes for the Steelers this past season, but averaged a career-low 8.2 yards per reception.