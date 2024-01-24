7 Steelers who won't (or shouldn't) be back in 2024
Who do the Steelers need to move on from in 2024?
4. Chukwuma Okorafor, OT
The fact that Chukwuma Okorafor has been demoted to swing tackle and is due a cap hit of nearly $12 million in 2024 is not good. Okorafor earned himself a decent contract a couple of years back, but with potential cap savings over $8 million if they cut him, I don't think there's any question that the Steelers will be moving on this offseason.
You can't justify committing nearly $12 million of salary cap space to a backup offensive tackle.
5. Patrick Peterson, CB
Having a legend like Patrick Peterson on the roster is definitely fun, but the Steelers might need to go younger at the position in the 2024 offseason.
Pittsburgh definitely found something in Joey Porter Jr., who seemingly got better as his rookie season progressed. Having a voice like Patrick Peterson in the defensive back room to help a young player like Porter grow is very valuable. But the 2024 offseason puts the Steelers at a fork in the road. Peterson allowed a QB rating of 91.5 into his coverage this past season, the worst mark he's had over the last three seasons.
At this point, the timing is probably just right for Pittsburgh to move forward and go a different direction.