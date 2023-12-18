A historic streak could be coming to an end in Pittsburgh
Mike Tomlin could possibly have his first losing season in Pittsburgh
Week 15 has come and gone for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Just like in weeks 13 and 14, Pittsburgh suffered a loss meaning they are yet to win in December. December is a do-or-die month for many teams each season in the NFL, and it appears the Steelers have fallen victim to having a losing month in the most critical month of the season.
With the Steelers losing on Saturday to the Indianapolis Colts their record now falls to 7-7 with three games to go this season. It's been a down year for the Steelers offense and the road isn't easy to close out the season. The Cincinnati Bengals come into town on December 23rd for the final home game for Pittsburgh before they hit the road to face the Seattle Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens. A mini gauntlet for a struggling team that faces more than just keeping their playoff hopes alive. There's a historic streak as well that is in serious jeopardy of being snapped.
Mike Tomlin, who's been the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2007 faces a losing season for the first time in his head coaching career. Yes, not only has it been that long since Tomlin took over the head coaching duties of the Steelers, but he also has never seen a losing record. Impressively, Tomlin has a 170-100-2 record in Pittsburgh. He's gone from missing the playoffs to winning the Super Bowl, but never has Tomlin been in this much danger of having his consecutive winning season streak snapped. So, how likely is it that the Steelers finish with a losing record?
Looking at the December 23rd matchup against the Bengals, there's a slight chance Pittsburgh is the winner of this game. Yes, this is the last home game of the regular season. Also yes, the Bengals have Jake Browning and not Joe Burrow. But, Browning has kept the Bengals in the playoff race while the Steelers have seen their season crumble away. Unless T.J. Watt and the secondary take care of business and keep Cincinnati out of the end zone, the Bengals will have their way with the Steelers because of their poor offensive production.
Pittsburgh will have two more chances on the road against the Seahawks and Ravens. The Seahawks are banged up currently with Drew Lock being under center while Geno Smith continues to nurse a groin injury. With Lock's inexperience at quarterback as well as not being a good one in general, this game in Seattle could go in Pittsburgh's favor. If so, that leaves Baltimore who most likely will need to win to keep their number one seed in the AFC playoffs.
With three tough games to close out the 2023 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have their work cut out for them. Given with how they have played lately, it's safe to say that this is the first time that Mike Tomlin will be staring at a losing record to finish a season. But for now, his 16-year streak of having a winning season remains to be intact.