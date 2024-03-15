Aaron Donald spares quarterbacks of any further nightmares
Defensive tackle was voted to the Pro Bowl every season he was in the league.
The 31 quarterbacks in the National Football League who do not play for the Los Angeles Rams are rejoicing today as Donald, the much-celebrated, star defensive tackle, announced his retirement on Friday, ending a ten-year career that will result in his enshrinement in Canton.
They should fit Donald for the gold jacket and start making his bust as the hulking defensive tackle is definitely bound for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He played ten seasons, all for the Rams, and was a Super Bowl Champion in 2022. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year took to the platform formerly known as Twitter to make the announcement.
The Rams organization and head coach Sean McVay responded with their own hail and farewell on Twitter. McVay also issued a statement to the media.
"The great players in our league elevate the people around them and Aaron has modeled the way for our team as long as I have been with the Rams.....He is truly one of one and epitomizes everything that's right about sports. I will forever cherish the memories we've made and will always be grateful for how he poured everything into this game and into our team. He's meant a lot to me personally and to my family.""- Sean McVay, Rams head coach
The retirement caught the football world off guard as he was restructuring his deal with the Rams to create more cap space for the team. Instead of restructuring, he just decided to ride off into the Los Angeles moonlight and retire.
""We are so grateful for Aaron's dedication to greatness and for leading our franchise on and off the field for the past decade. He has left his mark on generations of football fans and his accomplishments, coupled with his work ethic and passion, continue to inspire his teammates, coaches and athletes across the globe. It is a privilege to have witnessed one of the greatest players of all time and we are proud that Aaron Donald will forever be part of NFL history as a member of the Rams. "- Stan Kroenke, Rams owner and CEO
Donald will go down as one of the greatest defensive tackles of all time. His signature on the game will be the fact that he was voted by his peers to the Pro Bowl every single season throughout his illustrious career.
Donald, 32, and Barry Sanders are the only players in NFL history to play 10 seasons and get selected to the Pro Bowl in each season. He also is one of only three players to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award more than twice. The others are Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor and J.J. Watt.
Over the last five years, the average pass rush win rate against a single pass-blocker in the NFL was 17% for a qualified rusher. Donald posted an 18% pass rush win rate against double-teams in that span, making him better against two pass-blockers than the average pass-rusher was against one over the past five years.