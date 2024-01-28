AFC and NFC Championship Games final injury report
This is the latest release from the National Football League
DETROIT LIONS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
DETROIT LIONS
The Lions did not practice Wednesday. The Wednesday practice report is an estimation.
Status Report
OUT
G Jonah Jackson (knee), WR Kalif Raymond (knee)
QUESTIONABLE
QB Hendon Hooker (tooth), CB Chase Lucas (illness)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday
G Jonah Jackson (knee), TE Sam LaPorta (knee), C Frank Ragnow (ankle, toe, knee, back), WR Kalif Raymond (knee)
Thursday
G Jonah Jackson (knee), CB Chase Lucas (illness), C Frank Ragnow (ankle, toe, knee, back), WR Kalif Raymond (knee)
Friday
QB Hendon Hooker (tooth), G Jonah Jackson (knee), WR Kalif Raymond (knee)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday
LB Alex Anzalone (shoulder, ribs), WR Josh Reynolds (ribs)
Thursday
LB Alex Anzalone (shoulder, ribs), TE Sam LaPorta (knee), WR Josh Reynolds (ribs)
Friday
CB Chase Lucas (illness)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday
LB James Houston (ankle)
Thursday
LB James Houston (ankle)
Friday
LB Alex Anzalone (shoulder, ribs), LB James Houston (ankle), TE Sam LaPorta (knee), C Frank Ragnow (ankle, toe, knee, back), WR Josh Reynolds (ribs)
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
QUESTIONABLE
LB Oren Burks (shoulder), DT Kalia Davis (ankle)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday
DE Nick Bosa (not injury related - resting player), WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder), T Trent Williams (not injury related - resting player)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Thursday
WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder)
Friday
LB Oren Burks (shoulder)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday
DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee), LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles), S George Odum (biceps), CB Ambry Thomas (hand)
Thursday
DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee), DT Kalia Davis (ankle), LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles), S George Odum (biceps), CB Ambry Thomas (hand)
Friday
DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee), DT Kalia Davis (ankle), LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles), S George Odum (biceps), WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder), CB Ambry Thomas (hand)
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at BALTIMORE RAVENS
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Status Report
OUT
WR Skyy Moore (knee), DT Derrick Nnadi (triceps), G Joe Thuney (pectoral), T Prince Tega Wanogho (quadricep)
QUESTIONABLE
S Mike Edwards (concussion), LB Willie Gay (neck), RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle, toe), WR Kadarius Toney (hip)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday
S Mike Edwards (concussion), WR Skyy Moore (knee), DT Derrick Nnadi (triceps), RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle, toe), G Trey Smith (illness), G Joe Thuney (pectoral)
Thursday
WR Skyy Moore (knee), DT Derrick Nnadi (triceps), RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle, toe), G Joe Thuney (pectoral)
Friday
LB Willie Gay (neck), WR Skyy Moore (knee), DT Derrick Nnadi (triceps), G Joe Thuney (pectoral)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday
QB Blaine Gabbert (oblique), LB Willie Gay (neck), CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf)
Thursday
S Mike Edwards (concussion), LB Willie Gay (neck), CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf), WR Kadarius Toney (hip)
Friday
RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle, toe), CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf), WR Kadarius Toney (hip)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday
CB Trent McDuffie (ankle), T Wanya Morris (concussion), DE Charles Omenihu (wrist), WR Rashee Rice (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (hip), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (oblique), T Prince Tega Wanogho (quadricep), CB Joshua Williams (knee)
Thursday
QB Blaine Gabbert (oblique), CB Trent McDuffie (ankle), T Wanya Morris (concussion), DE Charles Omenihu (wrist), WR Rashee Rice (hamstring), G Trey Smith (illness), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (oblique), T Prince Tega Wanogho (quadricep), CB Joshua Williams (knee)
Friday
S Mike Edwards (concussion), QB Blaine Gabbert (oblique), CB Trent McDuffie (ankle), T Wanya Morris (concussion), DE Charles Omenihu (wrist), WR Rashee Rice (hamstring), G Trey Smith (illness), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (oblique), T Prince Tega Wanogho (quadricep), CB Joshua Williams (knee)
BALTIMORE RAVENS
Status Report
DOUBTFUL
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder)
QUESTIONABLE
CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), WR Tylan Wallace (knee), CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee)
Practice Report
DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE
Wednesday
WR Tylan Wallace (knee), G Kevin Zeitler (not injury related - resting player)
Thursday
CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday
CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder), CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee)
Thursday
CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder), WR Tylan Wallace (knee)
Friday
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder), WR Tylan Wallace (knee)
FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE
Wednesday
TE Mark Andrews (ankle)
Thursday
TE Mark Andrews (ankle)
Friday
TE Mark Andrews (ankle), CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee)