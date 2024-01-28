NFL Spin Zone
AFC and NFC Championship Games final injury report

This is the latest release from the National Football League

By Scott Alan Salomon

Lions WR Kalif Raymond is out of Sunday's NFC Championship game with a bruised knee
Lions WR Kalif Raymond is out of Sunday's NFC Championship game with a bruised knee / David Berding/GettyImages
DETROIT LIONS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

DETROIT LIONS

The Lions did not practice Wednesday. The Wednesday practice report is an estimation.

Status Report

OUT

G Jonah Jackson (knee), WR Kalif Raymond (knee)

QUESTIONABLE

QB Hendon Hooker (tooth), CB Chase Lucas (illness)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

G Jonah Jackson (knee), TE Sam LaPorta (knee), C Frank Ragnow (ankle, toe, knee, back), WR Kalif Raymond (knee)

Thursday

G Jonah Jackson (knee), CB Chase Lucas (illness), C Frank Ragnow (ankle, toe, knee, back), WR Kalif Raymond (knee)

Friday

QB Hendon Hooker (tooth), G Jonah Jackson (knee), WR Kalif Raymond (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

LB Alex Anzalone (shoulder, ribs), WR Josh Reynolds (ribs)

Thursday

LB Alex Anzalone (shoulder, ribs), TE Sam LaPorta (knee), WR Josh Reynolds (ribs)

Friday

CB Chase Lucas (illness)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

LB James Houston (ankle)

Thursday

LB James Houston (ankle)

Friday

LB Alex Anzalone (shoulder, ribs), LB James Houston (ankle), TE Sam LaPorta (knee), C Frank Ragnow (ankle, toe, knee, back), WR Josh Reynolds (ribs)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel will be back in action on Sunday against Detroit in the NFC Championship Game / Ryan Kang/GettyImages

QUESTIONABLE

LB Oren Burks (shoulder), DT Kalia Davis (ankle)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

DE Nick Bosa (not injury related - resting player), WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder), T Trent Williams (not injury related - resting player)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Thursday

WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder)

Friday

LB Oren Burks (shoulder)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee), LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles), S George Odum (biceps), CB Ambry Thomas (hand)

Thursday

DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee), DT Kalia Davis (ankle), LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles), S George Odum (biceps), CB Ambry Thomas (hand)

Friday

DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee), DT Kalia Davis (ankle), LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles), S George Odum (biceps), WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder), CB Ambry Thomas (hand)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at BALTIMORE RAVENS

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Skyy Moore
Kansas City will be without WR Skyy Moore on Sunday at Baltimore / Jamie Squire/GettyImages

Status Report

OUT

WR Skyy Moore (knee), DT Derrick Nnadi (triceps), G Joe Thuney (pectoral), T Prince Tega Wanogho (quadricep)

QUESTIONABLE

S Mike Edwards (concussion), LB Willie Gay (neck), RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle, toe), WR Kadarius Toney (hip)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

S Mike Edwards (concussion), WR Skyy Moore (knee), DT Derrick Nnadi (triceps), RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle, toe), G Trey Smith (illness), G Joe Thuney (pectoral)

Thursday

WR Skyy Moore (knee), DT Derrick Nnadi (triceps), RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle, toe), G Joe Thuney (pectoral)

Friday

LB Willie Gay (neck), WR Skyy Moore (knee), DT Derrick Nnadi (triceps), G Joe Thuney (pectoral)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

QB Blaine Gabbert (oblique), LB Willie Gay (neck), CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf)

Thursday

S Mike Edwards (concussion), LB Willie Gay (neck), CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf), WR Kadarius Toney (hip)

Friday

RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle, toe), CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf), WR Kadarius Toney (hip)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

CB Trent McDuffie (ankle), T Wanya Morris (concussion), DE Charles Omenihu (wrist), WR Rashee Rice (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (hip), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (oblique), T Prince Tega Wanogho (quadricep), CB Joshua Williams (knee)

Thursday

QB Blaine Gabbert (oblique), CB Trent McDuffie (ankle), T Wanya Morris (concussion), DE Charles Omenihu (wrist), WR Rashee Rice (hamstring), G Trey Smith (illness), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (oblique), T Prince Tega Wanogho (quadricep), CB Joshua Williams (knee)

Friday

S Mike Edwards (concussion), QB Blaine Gabbert (oblique), CB Trent McDuffie (ankle), T Wanya Morris (concussion), DE Charles Omenihu (wrist), WR Rashee Rice (hamstring), G Trey Smith (illness), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (oblique), T Prince Tega Wanogho (quadricep), CB Joshua Williams (knee)

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Austin Ekeler, Del'Shawn Phillips, Brandon Stephens
Linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips remains doubtful for Baltimore's AFC Championship game against Kansas City / Ronald Martinez/GettyImages

Status Report

DOUBTFUL

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder)

QUESTIONABLE

CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), WR Tylan Wallace (knee), CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

WR Tylan Wallace (knee), G Kevin Zeitler (not injury related - resting player)

Thursday

CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder), CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee)

Thursday

CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder), WR Tylan Wallace (knee)

Friday

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder), WR Tylan Wallace (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday

TE Mark Andrews (ankle)

Thursday

TE Mark Andrews (ankle)

Friday

TE Mark Andrews (ankle), CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee)

