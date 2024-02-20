AFC East Draft Preview - The likely pick and the "Whoa!" pick for each team
As the NFL, and the dozens of college athletes who will become rookies in 2024, prepare to descend on Detroit for the NFL draft, starting April 27th, I will take a look at each team’s draft needs, predict who they should take in the first round, and predict a potential trade that could shake up the draft and give each team an advantage at a position of need.
New York Jets - Pick 10 - Areas of Need - Offensive Tackle, Wide Receiver, Defensive Lineman
Best Pick - Taliese Fuaga - Tackle - Oregon State
The Jets must take an offensive tackle with their first pick of the 2024 draft. With 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers coming back from a torn Achilles tendon and one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL last year, the Jets have to find the best tackle they can with this pick.
At least 2 other teams, the Titans, and the Chargers, will likely target tackles in the ifrst round and Fuaga would be a great pick for the Jets here at 10. Fuaga is a massive human being at 6'6", and 335 pounds. Oregon State ran the ball a lot during his time there and Fuaga is known as a mauler who can get to the second and third-level easily and create the kind of space Breece Hall would covet in the Jets run game. At the same time, Fuaga is a good pass protector and has extremely long arms and the strength to hold off edge rushers.
In a tackle heavy draft, with lots of teams looking to add their next cornerstone on the offensive line, Fuaga will be a good fit and great talent for the Jets at ten.
Shake it up pick – Trade up to Joe Alt - Tackle - Notre Dame
Assuming Olumuyiwa Fashanu, the consensus top offensive tackle in a deep pool of talented offensive tackles, is drafted by the Chargers at 5, and he should be, Joe Alt is likely to also be off the board before the Jets pick at 10. However, Alt is the number 2 rated OT by PFF, and the highest draft eligible player at that position. Alt was the best lineman, and a unanimous first team All-American, for a Notre Dame team that was pass first oriented and averaged 39.1 points per game.
Fashanu is considered a “can’t miss” franchise tackle but Alt is equally gifted and would likely give the Jets a can't-miss prospect and the position of highest need. Taliese Fuaga would be a good pick here, but if the Jets could move up a few spots, they could select Alt. Alt would be a better scheme fit and would almost guarantee the Jets a future All-Prop at their most important position of need.