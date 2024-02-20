AFC East Draft Preview - The likely pick and the "Whoa!" pick for each team
As the NFL, and the dozens of college athletes who will become rookies in 2024, prepare to descend on Detroit for the NFL draft, starting April 27th, I will take a look at each team’s draft needs, predict who they should take in the first round, and predict a potential trade that could shake up the draft and give each team an advantage at a position of need.
Miami Dolphins - Pick 21 - Areas of Need - Center, Guard, Offensive Tackle
Best Pick - Jackson Powers-Johnson - Center / Guard - Oregon
The Miami Dolphins are in need of help across their offensive line and while the draft is deep at offensive tackle, it's likely that the most reliable prospects at tackle will be picked off the board by the time they make their first pick. Fortunately, for a team that needs to fill multiple positions on the offensive line, Jackson Power-Johnson, a center at Oregon will likely be available at twenty-one for Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier.
Jackson Powers-Johnson is considered by most to be the bet interior offensive lineman in the draft and is the top rated this year by Pro Football Focus. He was ranked number 4 by PFF in 2022. Powers-Johnson was a unanimous All-American selection and the Rimington Award winner as the nation's top center. Powers-Johnson could move to guard, if needed, he played a number of games there for Oregon in 2022. The later portion of the first round has seen a number of All-Pro centers taken in recent drafts; Jackson Powers-Johnson could anchor the Dolphins'' offensive line, for the better part of a decade.
Shake it up Pick - Trade up to pick Olumuyiwa Fashanu – OT – Penn State
If the Dolphins move up, it will likely be for an offensive tackle. and the only tackle worth the move is Olumuyiwa Fashanu from Penn State. An argument could be made that the Dolphins could move up to move on from Tua Tagovailoa before they have to pay him. But the offense scheme and talent pool of track stars and their skill positions show that the Dolphins are pot committed to Tua and his style of play.
The problem is the Dolphins can't protect Tua and it's very fortunate for Mike McDaniel and company that Tua stayed healthy for a full year. Nothing would reset that narrative better than a franchise tackle. While other tackles are highly rated, if the Dolphins want to make the biggest impact, they will have to give up multiple draft assets to land the consensus generational talent in Fashanu.