AFC North: One remaining free agent for each team to sign in 2024 offseason
The AFC North could be another extremely competitive division in 2024. Let's make one ideal free agency fit for each team. There are still some viable free agents left on the market, and for each team in the AFC North, they are clearly in the win-now mode.
Well, part of winning now is making smart, veteran free agency moves. Each team has the capability to make another FA move or two, and there are some left that might be able to help each team out. While each team has a strong roster throughout, it's not like they do not have any weaknesses. So, let's make one ideal free agency fit for each AFC North team.
Cincinnati Bengals - Dalton Risner, OG
Dalton Risner is still a free agent, perhaps shockingly. He's an average, workable guard that spent most of the 2023 NFL Season with the Minnesota Vikings. It's weird, though, as Risner is not a liability by any means, but this is now the second offseason in a row where he is struggling to find work.
Part of me thinks that his sideline shove on Christmas Day has turned teams off. He pushed his former teammate, Brett Rypien, when both were with the Denver Broncos. It was a horrible look and could still be impacting him today.
Pittsburgh Steelers - Michael Thomas, WR
There are rumors and reports everywhere that the Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to add another receiver via the trade market, but nothing has materialized. Well, if they are not able to land a WR via trade, they might have to settle for what is left in the free agency market. Michael Thomas' best days are clearly behind him, but perhaps if he is the third or fourth option in the passing game, he could contribute.
The sure-handed Thomas has not been able to stay healthy over the last few seasons after what was a historic and productive beginning to his NFL career.
Cleveland Browns - Xavien Howard, CB
I guess the Browns could use another cornerback? Their depth behind Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome is not the best, so perhaps a ball-hawk in Xavien Howard could come to the Browns as a high-end rotational CB. The Browns roster is actually quite stacked, and while Deshaun Watson's contract loom large, GM Andrew Berry has done a phenomenal job at buiding his team up.
Baltimore Ravens - Cameron Fleming, OT
The Baltimore Raven practically gave away a very good right tackle in Morgan Moses to the New York Jets. With the Ravens tackle situation now being even more shaky, signing someone like Cameron Fleming, who can play both tackle spots, makes a ton of sense.
Fleming's most recent time in the NFL came with the Denver Broncos, and he's about as good as a team can get if they are looking for a swing tackle/spot starter. According to ESPN's depth chart, the Ravens starting right tackle is 2024 rookie Roger Rosengarten. While Rosengarten could be great, having someone to serve as some insurance would be smart.