AFC North power rankings: Final rankings before the 2024 NFL Season
The AFC North could be an insanely tough division heading into the 2024 NFL Season. Let's rank all four teams after the preseason conclusion. You can make an argument for all four teams making the postseason. They all finished with a winning record in 2023, so this division is legit.
However, it might not be likely that all four again finish with a winning record. There are so many variables that can make or break any team's season. The Baltimore Ravens will help kick off the 2024 NFL Season when they play the Kansas City Chiefs on September 5th.
That will be the first game of the new league year. Before we get there, we must power rank all four teams in this tough division.
4. Pittsburgh Steelers
Clearly the weakest team in the division; the Pittsburgh Steelers will surely name a starting quarterback soon, but that is not going to help them gain any ground in the division. The Steelers now have Russell Wilson and Justin Fields leading the way, but there is a reason why Pittsburgh was able to acquire both for so little.
It's going to be another tough year at QB for the team, and that is ultimately what will prevent their success. I would assume that the team looks to get more aggressive at the position as we approach next offseason.
3. Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns defense was clearly the best in the NFL last year and was also what kept the team in the mix into the postseason. It was a very odd year for the Browns, who saw their defense to a total 180 under Jim Schwartz, but their starting QB, Deshaun Watson, is just not his old self. He may genuinely be washed up, and if that is the case, not only are the Browns in a devastating spot, but the team will again fail to reach their ceiling.
The team can win another nine or 10 games in 2024 with middle of the road QB play and a top defense, but that isn't good enough. When the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, they surely assumed they were getting his Houston Texans version. The Browns have somehow won eight of 12 Watson starts, but they are winning games in spite of the QB, which is never good.
2. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are just not as good as the Cincinnati Bengals, even with Lamar Jackson in the lineup and playing well. Truly, I have no idea how someone could think that the Ravens would be the top team in the AFC North if Joe Burrow is on the field and playing well.
Baltimore did lose quite a bit this offseason, and their most notable loss came when former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald took the head coaching job with the Seattle Seahawks. They also lost two starting offensive linemen and inside linebacker Patrick Queen.
I just do not see how this team can be as dominant as they were in 2023. And for that reason, they are the clear no. 2 in the AFC North.
1. Cincinnati Bengals
The top team in the AFC North in these NFL power rankings is the Cincinnati Bengals, who should see the return of QB Joe Burrow. Now it is important to note that Burrow has endured two season-ending injuries in the first four years of his NFL career. That is simply not ideal.
Burrow has also never played a full season in the league, which is a huge concern. The latest injury to his throwing wrist is also quite worrisome. I mean, this is his throwing wrist.
It's not some random injury that he can heal from 100% and not endure side effects. To me, and I hate to say this, this injury could impact him throughout the 2024 NFL Season. If Burrow can manage to stay on the field for the entire season, the Bengals should be the top team in the division and a top team in the conference.
Joe Burrow just needs to prove to the NFL world that we can stay healthy. That's really the only thing preventing him and the Bengals from winning a Super Bowl. We know that they can get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason, but Burrow's health is the big factor here.