AFC South: One move each team can make to improve their roster in 2024
The AFC South was a surprisingly competitive division this year with the Texans making the playoffs and the Colts and Jaguars nearly missing it while the Titans are rebuilding after a disappointing season.
By Daniel Davis
Tennessee Titans: Sign Mike Evans
You might be wondering why I'm saying this with DeAndre Hopkins on the team, but we can't ignore that Hopkins has lost a step. With this being said, the Titans biggest enemy was their offensive coordinator, not their head coach. Mike Vrabel was a great head coach and was respected by the team and the leaders of the locker room.
This being said the NFL is a production business and the firing of Vrabel was an obvious business decision. The hiring of Brian Callahan tells me they are willing to invest in Will Levis and will be looking to add some weapons to their offense this offseason. The Titans sit at the 8th overall pick and could look to either trade up for Marvin Harrison Jr. or they could sign a veteran free agent.
This year, Mike Evans will be the top receiver in free agency but what if they could sign Evans and trade up for Marvin Harrison Jr? That would mean they'd be rostering Hopkins, Evans, and Harrison Jr. Many Titans fans have complained of their lack of aggressiveness in the passing game and their need to stick to the power run,1980s style of ball. Will Levis and Brian Callahan tell me they plan to air the ball out this season.
In order for Levis to be successful, they need to get him weapons.