AFC South power rankings: Final rankings before start of 2024 NFL Season
The AFC South can end up being one of the fiercest divisions in football in 2024. Let's power rank all four teams before the new year begins. One of the youngest quarterback division in the NFL; the AFC South could be an insanely entertaining division for the 2024 NFL Season.
I see three legitimate playoff teams if all goes well, and one team that might be able to surprise many. Leading the way in the division includes starting QBs CJ Stroud, Trevor Lawrence, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis.
Can guys like Richardson and Levis breakout in their second seasons? And can Stroud and Lawrence reach their respective ceilings? Only time will tell, but in the meantime, let's power rank the division ahead of the 2024 regular season.
4. Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans are the clear fourth-place team in the AFC South ahead of the 2024 NFL Season. The roster is just not great, and there isn't a ton of certainty about QB Will Levis, who was up and down during his rookie season.
The Titans did load up in free agency, signing guys like Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard, Tyler Boyd, Jamal Adams, and others. GM Ran Carthon, if nothing else, is trying to give Levis a fair shot to show he belongs as a starter. However, I am personally quite low on this team, and much of that is due to just how solid the other three squads are.
I truly would not be surprised to see the Titans go 0-6 in the division in 2024. And if that indeed does happen, this team may not win more than four games.
3. Indianapolis Colts
One thing is for certain about the Indianapolis Colts; they have the right coaching staff in place. This team did a total 180 from 2022 to 2023, and head coach Shane Steichen was able to scrap together nine wins while starting Gardner Minshew for a majority of the season.
If second-year QB Anthony Richardson ends up being a hit, the Colts are going to quickly turn into division contenders. If Richardson is clearly still in his development, their win total may take a hit. I am not sure they are expecting Richardson to light it up in 2024, as he barely played in his rookie season and is still very young.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have gone 9-8 in each of the last two seasons, but it's a tale of two 9-8 records. If nothing else, the duo of Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson have gotten this franchise back on track, but they've underperformed thus far. If you look at the Jags roster, it is clearly the best in the Lawrence and Pederson era.
As long as this team can play the way most of us think they can, the Jags can come away with double-digit wins an perhaps a trip to the postseason. Lawrence's production took a hit in 2023, but a lot of that was actually not his fault. Can the Jaguars finally take a leap from being good to being great?
I think they can, but they aren't the best team in the AFC South.
1. Houston Texans
My prediction to win the Super Bowl this year; the Houston Texans are firing on all cylinders and will put the league on notice in the 2024 NFL Season. With a rookie head coach in DeMeco Ryans and a rookie QB in CJ Stroud, the Texans went 10-7 and won a playoff game. It was a historically remarkable season for the team.
Their 2023 season has allowed them to make some all-in type of moves this offseason. They've done things like trade for Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon, and also signed stud pass-rusher Danielle Hunter in free agency. They took care of some of their in-house players like Nico Collins and Dalton Schultz, as well.
I just struggle to find a reason to not be high on this team for 2024.
Sure, I could be way off, but in terms of power rankings, you truly cannot rank any other AFC South team ahead of the Texans heading into the 2024 season.