Agree or Disagree: ESPN makes their predictions on head coach openings
The World Wide Leader has some takes.
Las Vegas Raiders -- Interim HC Antonio Pierce
What they said: "Pierce. The Raiders haven't done many interviews yet, as they're also still looking for a GM and seem to be prioritizing that hire. I have heard Harbaugh's name connected here a bit, and I definitely expect the Raiders to hold more interviews."
What we think: It's a good idea, and the right idea. Pierce won over that locker room, and even without the Maxx Crosby trade demands being reportedly tied to Pierce's employment, it'd be dumb of the Raiders' front office to ignore the second half of the season just because maybe Jim Harbaugh was being serious this time around. Pierce and the Raiders just worked, and Graziano's note about how little they've interview is interesting. Sometimes you don't need to make things more complicated than they already are. Bring back Pierce, keep Crosby, find a QB and all of a sudden the AFC West looks even more daunting.