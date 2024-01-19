Agree or Disagree: ESPN makes their predictions on head coach openings
The World Wide Leader has some takes.
Tennessee Titans -- Lions DC Aaron Glenn
What they said: "I've been told by a couple of people close to this situation to keep an eye on Glenn as a strong candidate. The Titans are casting a wide and diverse net, and this is one of the tougher ones to call at this point, but Glenn has appeal as a former player ... "
What we think: It's a fine, if not a little underwhelming, idea. The good news about Glenn is that he is almost-universally beloved by players: in a recent NFLPA poll, he was ranked the best coordinator in football. The Lions had a weird defensive this season -- they were one of the worst units in football against the pass, and one of the best against the rush. It sounds like it's a matter of when, not if, Glenn gets a job, too. But if the Titans really wanted to go with a beloved ex-player who coaches a mean defense, why did they fire Vrabel?