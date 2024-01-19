Agree or Disagree: ESPN makes their predictions on head coach openings
The World Wide Leader has some takes.
Washington Commanders -- Lions OC Ben Johnson
What they said: New Commanders owner Josh Harris already landed his top target for GM in Adam Peters. Many people around the league believe Harris has been focused on Johnson as his top choice for coach, though there are some who think Slowik and Macdonald are still possibilities.
What we think: It's a good idea. Finally a good idea in Washington (this is strictly a football joke)! Johnson's work speaks for himself -- Jared Goff's career was headed down the pipes, and he managed to revive it while giving the Lions one of the best offenses in football. For as much as Ron Rivera had the 'Riverboat' persona, he actually wasn't a particularly aggressive coach. Johnson will be the exact opposite, and bring some modern football philosophies -- mainly, not hiring Jack Del Rio -- to an organization that has sorely needed it.