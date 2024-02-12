Andy Reid explains what happened with Travis Kelce shoving him during Super Bowl
The moment went viral.
The Kansas City Chiefs won their second straight Super Bowl and third in five years. Had they not taken down the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, a confrontation between Andy Reid and Travis Kelce would have been an even bigger talking point than it is right now.
The altercation took place in the second quarter when the Chiefs had driven down the field to the 49ers 9-yard line. On 1st-and-Goal, Isiah Pacheco fumbled the football and the 49ers recovered, preventing KC from getting its first points of the day.
Shortly after this took place, we saw Kelce screaming at Reid on the sidelines and shoving his head coach. Both men spoke about the situation after the game and it appears to be a non-issue.
What did Andy Reid say about the altercation with Travis Kelce?
When speaking about the incident on the post-game broadcast, Reid says that Kelce caught him off guard when he shoved him. He also mentioned that Kelce wanted to be on the field and was frustated by not being a part of the play.
The Chiefs offense struggled in the first half, only putting up three points before scoring 16 in the second half and then a touchdown to win it in overtime. Neither guy seems to be worried about the moment so maybe it really is/was a non-issue.
This is already a hot topic and the Chiefs won the game. Can you imagine how much more buzz this moment would have had if the Chiefs had lost?