Andy Reid’s Chiefs have owned Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs 31, San Francisco 49ers 20 (Super Bowl LIV)
Jimmy Garoppolo was back in 2019, and so would be the San Francisco 49ers. The team got off to an impressive 8-0 start and would stumble only three times during the regular season. The NFC West champions claimed the top seed in the NFC playoffs and looked the part in convincing victories over the Minnesota Vikings (27-10) and Green Bay Packers (37-20).
The Niners and AFC champion Chiefs would clash at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida. Kyle Shanahan’s team struck first with a field goal, but fell behind 10-3 in the second quarter. However, the next two-plus quarters would belong to San Francisco. The 49ers scored 17 straight points and owned a 20-10 lead after three quarters of play. With less than 12 minutes to play, Patrick Mahomes threw his second interception of the contest.
The next three times Kansas City had the ball, it would result in a touchdown. Reid’s club orchestrated drives of 88, 65, and 42 yards, respectively. The Chiefs gained 397 total yards in the 31-20 victory, 195 of that on those TD marches. Damien Williams scored two of those touchdowns, the first on a five-yard toss via Mahomes and the second on a 38-yard run. Garoppolo’s second interception of the game helped seal the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl title since 1969.