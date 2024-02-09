Andy Reid’s Chiefs have owned Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs 44, San Francisco 49ers 23 (2022)
It was a Sunday afternoon affair at Levi’s Stadium between two teams that would not only win their respective divisions but reached their conference title game. However, both the Chiefs and 49ers were coming off losses entering this Week 7 interconference clash.
Once again led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (back as the starter after Trey Lance went down in Week 2), San Francisco owned the early advantage in scoring the first 10 points of the game. Kansas City would respond and by intermission owned a 14-13 lead, this despite turning over the ball twice.
Andy Reid’s team would own the second half, outscoring the Niners 30-10 while rolling up 280 yards of total offense. Patrick Mahomes was on point throughout the game, despite a first half interception. He would connect on 25 of his 43 throws for 423 yards and three touchdowns. Wideouts Juju Smith-Schuster (124) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (111) each topped the century mark in receiving yards, and the Chiefs finished the game 529 total yards on 58 plays – an imposing 9.1 yards per play.
Garoppolo threw for 303 yards and two scores, but he was sacked five times and turned over the ball twice. With less than four minutes to play and the issue decided, Kyle Shanahan sat his starter and gave rookie Brock Purdy some playing time. He threw for 66 yards in his limited time and served up one interception.