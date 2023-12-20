Arizona Cardinals make massive moves in 2024 NFL Mock Draft
Will the Arizona Cardinals stick with Kyler Murray?
34th Overall Pick - Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
I'm honestly shocked as to how Jared Verse fell to me in this mock draft, but my goodness, what a haul so far for the Arizona Cardinals. The team picks up one of the best defensive players in the 2024 NFL Draft with Jared Verse. The finishing touches on this defense are being made in this massive mock draft.
38th Overall Pick - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State
Continuing the trend of helping out Kyler Murray on offense, the Arizona Cardinals use the 38th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to beef up their offensive interior. Their starting tackles of DJ Humphries and Paris Johnson seem like a rock-solid duo they can keep around for years to come, but getting help along the iOL is a must.
42nd Overall Pick - Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Their third second-round pick in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft shifts gears a bit and has them adding some help to the secondary with Quinyon Mitchell out of Toledo. He has 45 passes defended in his college career, but with only one interception, this might be someone like Ronald Darby at the next level- a good cover corner but not someone who you can expect to come away with a ton of interceptions.