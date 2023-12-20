Arizona Cardinals make massive moves in 2024 NFL Mock Draft
Will the Arizona Cardinals stick with Kyler Murray?
67th Overall Pick - Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington
How are we getting this lucky with this mock draft? One of the best QBs in the nation has fallen to us at the top of the third round, so Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort makes the move to bring in a long-term QB2 who might be able to take over as the franchise QB at some point in the future.
71st Overall Pick - Rod Moore, S, Michigan
81st Overall Pick - Will Shipley, RB, Clemson
98th Overall Pick - McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M
131st Overall Pick - Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa
145th Overall Pick - Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
181st Overall Pick - Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
197th Overall Pick - Aaron Casey, LB, Indiana
A whopping 13 picks were made by the Arizona Cardinals in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, and they have to be pleased with this haul, as they were able to address their most urgent needs and brought in legitimate talent to help get Kyler Murray. What would you change about this mock draft?