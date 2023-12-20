NFL Spin Zone
Arizona Cardinals make massive moves in 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Will the Arizona Cardinals stick with Kyler Murray?

By Lou Scataglia

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals / Norm Hall/GettyImages
67th Overall Pick - Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington

How are we getting this lucky with this mock draft? One of the best QBs in the nation has fallen to us at the top of the third round, so Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort makes the move to bring in a long-term QB2 who might be able to take over as the franchise QB at some point in the future.

71st Overall Pick - Rod Moore, S, Michigan

81st Overall Pick - Will Shipley, RB, Clemson

98th Overall Pick - McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M

131st Overall Pick - Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

145th Overall Pick - Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

181st Overall Pick - Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

197th Overall Pick - Aaron Casey, LB, Indiana

A whopping 13 picks were made by the Arizona Cardinals in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, and they have to be pleased with this haul, as they were able to address their most urgent needs and brought in legitimate talent to help get Kyler Murray. What would you change about this mock draft?

