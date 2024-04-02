Arizona Cardinals NFL Mock Draft: Team comes away with an insane haul
This would put the Cardinals back on the map!
27th Overall Pick - Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
With their own first-round pick, they'll select some beef for the interior in Byron Murphy from Texas. Winning in the trenches is one of the tried and true methods of fielding a consistent winning team in the NFL, and with the Arizona Cardinals needing help at both the offensive line and defensive line, they'll continue to bolster the trenches in future picks.
35th Overall Pick - Christian Haynes, OG, UConn
Adding RT Jonah Williams in free agency isn't enough, as the Cards use their 35th overall pick on a day one starter along the offensive interior in Christian Haynes from UConn. According to ESPN, their projected iOL starters include Elijah Wilkinson, Hjalte Froholdt, and Will Hernandez. Yeah, they have a need along this unit.
44th Overall Pick (via LV) - Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
And how about another player along the defensive front? Jonathan Gannon is obviously a defensive guy at heart, so there's reason to believe he'll be pounding the table for Ossenfort to come away with some stud defensive prospects.