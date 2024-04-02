Arizona Cardinals NFL Mock Draft: Team comes away with an insane haul
This would put the Cardinals back on the map!
51st Overall Pick (via PIT) - Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
The Cardinals could just stick at the 4th overall pick and come away with Marvin Harrison Jr, the best WR prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, in their trading down, they instead would come away with Brian Thomas Jr and Malachi Corley, adding two much-needed WRs to this room. Coupled with Trey McBride, the Cardinals play-makers on offense look very promising.
66th Overall Pick - Leonard Taylor III, DT, Miami (FL)
How about another defensive tackle? Leonard Taylor III and Byron Murphy II all but complete the Cardinals defensive line, and with three very good defensive prospects coming on board, Gannon's defense is beginning to look more dangerous.
71st Overall Pick - Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
The Cardinals added CB Sean Murphy-Bunting in free agency, but the secondary still needs another CB added to it, so with the 71st overall pick, I went with Kris Abrams-Draine to give the Cardinals even more young talent on the defense.