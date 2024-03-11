Atlanta Falcons make a massive overpay for free agent QB Kirk Cousins
While Kirk Cousins is a good QB, the amount the Falcons paid him is truly too much.
It seemed like Kirk Cousins was going to sign with the Atlanta Falcons all along, and the QB will indeed head to the ATL when the new league year begins and contracts can be signed. I think most of us expected Kirk Cousins to go to the Falcons, and it came true. However, the contract that the Falcons will be signing the QB to is just way too much.
Now yes, Cousins is a very good QB. In fact, he's been one of the most consistent over the last decade. He plays the position well, but that's about it. Cousins has never been one to put the team on his shoulders and lead them to into a playoff run; teams clearly have a ceiling with Kirk Cousins as their signal caller, but he's been able to cash in time and time again.
Yes, that is an average of $45 million per season for a quarterback set to enter his age-36 season who is also coming off of a torn Achilles. Listen, I am the biggest Kirk Cousins fan out there, as weird as that sounds, but man, this is just too much. The contract is not fully guaranteed, but does contain another $100 million guaranteed, which is just added to Cousins' pile of guaranteed dollars he's earned during his NFL career.
But, to be fair, Kirk Cousins does easily become the best QB in the NFC South, and the Falcons are clearly the best team in that division and should be the run-away favorites to win it this coming season. The Falcons seem to have a solid path toward 10 wins and a playoff berth, which would include a home playoff game if they did win the NFC South.
And for Kirk Cousins, it's another large payday for someone who has truly taken advantage of his earning potential in the NFL and seems to have squeezed out every single penny he could.