Atlanta Falcons mock draft after signing QB Kirk Cousins
What should the Atlanta Falcons do in the 2024 NFL Draft now that they have Kirk Cousins?
The biggest and richest free agency move this cycle was Kirk Cousins signing a $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons, perhaps making the team's draft plans a lot different. Honestly, the Falcons offense is nearly complete, and them now signing Cousins does buy them some time to find a long-term answer at QB.
The smoke of Kirk Cousins signing with the Falcons should have been huge flames, and I'm not sure Cousins was wanting to sign anywhere else. Now that he is in the ATL, the Falcons can likely do whatever they want in the 2024 NFL Draft and now have much less pressure to come away with a QB, let alone a QB in the first round.
How will the Falcons 2024 NFL Draft look with Kirk Cousins now in the picture?
8th Overall: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
The Falcons definitely have a first-round need for the pass rush. Their depth chart as of now lists DeAngelo Malone and Adetokunbo Ogundeji as the outside pass rushers in the base 3-4 defense. So yeah, Atlanta needs to add some talent here, and while I could see a strong argument for them to trade down, standing pat and taking the best pass rusher on the board is the way to go.