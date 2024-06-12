Bears can shoot up NFC hierarchy with this final free agency signing
Right now, the biggest issue stemming on the Chicago Bears roster is the EDGE rusher position opposite of Montez Sweat. Given the defense the team prefers to run, having another edge rusher capable of generating pressure is an absolute must.
Currently, the team has rookie Austin Booker, Dominique Robinson, and other slated in line to compete for the starting job, but sitting in free agency lies a player that despite one bad injury, has been a productive player in the NFL and would provide an instant plus to the defense, former Ravens pass rusher Tyus Bowser.
Coming out of the 2017 NFL Draft, Boswer's Relative Athletic Score (RAS) was a 9.74. Given how general manager Ryan Poles greatly values the scale, this should be a no-brainer. It won't cost as much either given how Boswer is coming off an injury season. However, in the previous four years, Boswer tallied 16 sacks. Is he a big time-difference maker? No, but he certainly can help.
The Chicago Bears should take a low-risk flier on Tyus Bowser to give their defense some help on the front line.
From Spotrac, Bowser's current value is $5.5 million. If the Bears were interested, a one-year deal for $6 million would not be a bad contract offer, just to see where he is at. If he were to exceed expectations, he could earn more in a future deal from either the Bears or another team. At 29 years of age, his tank is not fully empty yet.
Still, Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberfus place a premium on availability. It's one of the reasons why they may be moving on from guard Nate Davis and possibly guard Teven Jenkins, although the latter of the two has been around the team consistently even when he has missed practice and is a vocal leader and deserves a chance to solidify his worth.
Nonetheless, the Bears need to find a way to add help to the defensive line. Caleb Williams needs as much help as possible if he's going to have a shot at putting the Bears back in the national spotlight and not be the whipping boys of the NFC like they have been for years outside of a 2018 fluke. Bowser is not the final boss needed, but he would provide some helpful blood into the roster.