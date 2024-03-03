Bears should trade first pick and keep Fields; Williams looks and sounds like a bust
The more you listen to Caleb WIlliams speak, the more you feel like he should not be the first pick in this April’s NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears should trade the pick to the New York Giants and stockpile more picks while they keep Justin Fields as their starting quarterback.
The Chicago Bears should end all of the drama and all of the speculation surrounding their quarterback position with Caleb Williams and Justin Fields. They need to take Fields off of the trading block and instead trade the pick to the New York Giants who can then use the pick to select the best quarterback in this draft class, Jayden Daniels.
That would allow Williams, a perennial head case for reasons enumerated below, to fall to his former assistant coach at USC, Kliff Kingsbury who now runs the Washington Commanders offense.
Williams and Daniels addressed the media Friday morning at the NFL Scouting Combine as it was the quarterbacks turn to hold their 15 minute pressers. Daniels was polished, humble and willing to discuss his game. Williams, meanwhile, sounded like a Diva and a spoiled soon to be rich kid, who thought that he was bigger than the game.
For example, WIlliams refused to partake in the medical testing, which is the most important aspect of the combine. Those results are then disseminated to the 32 teams and part of the decision making process in the use of the pick.
"“Not all 32 teams can have me, there’s only one of me. The teams I go to for my visits, those teams will have my medicals and that will be it.”"- Caleb Williams, former USC quarterback
One league source believes that Williams is the first combine invitee to attend the event and decline the medical exams, which has been readily admitted as one of the “most important elements of the combine.”
When asked how he compared to other quarterbacks in the Bears rich history of having poor quarterback play before Fields arrived, Williams sounded again, like a diva, and was very narcissistic.
"“ I do not compare myself to other guys…I like to re-write history.”"- Caleb Williams former USC quarterback
Williams was also asked if he deserved to be the first pick in the draft, his response was priceless. He said that there was no doubt in his mind that he deserved to be the first overall selection.
Eight teams have won the sweepstakes to actually sit down and meet with Williams. He was scheduled to have meetings with Chicago, Washington, Las Vegas, Minnesota, Atlanta, New England and the New York Jets.
Williams will not workout at the combine either. Instead, he will rest on his collegiate performances and his pro day at USC on March 20. The scouts came here to see him participate and show why he should be the top pick in the draft and not only will he not participate, he was rather glib in his explanation as to his reason.
"“Not doing things, it was a decision by me, my team, and my family. It all comes down to that they can go watch real live ball of me and see how I am as a competitor. I didn’t feel the need to go out and throw. I played in 30 something games I believe go ahead and watch the tape. ”"- Caleb Williams, former USC quarterback.
Williams, a former Heisman Trophy Award winner, said that he wants to go to a place that wants to win and was very candid that he asked the Bears during the interview process, if they wanted to win and how badly they wanted it.
"“They have to want to win from the top down to the janitors. Everyone wants to win, everyone has to be a part of that and we all have to take care of each other.”"- Caleb Williams, former USC quarterback.
Daniels, from LSU, is rumored to be at the top of the Giants’ wish list and deserves to be the first overall pick of the draft. The Giants should give up their two second round choices this season, and their second round pick next season, along with their sixth pick and get the player that they really covet,
The Giants would be doing the Bears a favor by making the trade and in turn, it is a win-win for both teams. No one has a headache and both teams get a player that they wanted, With Washington expected to take Williams or Drake Maye, the chances are very good that the Bears will get a franchise-type player at six.
New York will also surrender draft capital and the Bears could use it to fill other holes. They could get a top flight receiver or one of the top tackles that they desperately need.