Best addition, biggest loss for each AFC East team in 2024
Miami Dolphins
Best addition: LB Shaq Barrett
Late last season, the Miami Dolphins were hit with a slew of injuries when it came to their pass-rushing corps. It definitely played a part in the team’s late defensive swoon and the secondary paid the price. In their last four outings, including the 26-7 playoff loss at Kansas City, Miami allowed 11 touchdown passes.
Shaquil Barrett is a two-time Super Bowl champion with Denver (50) and Tampa Bay (LV), respectively. He brings nine years of NFL experience, as well as 59.0 sacks and 22 forced fumbles to South Florida. Barrett also has 11 postseason games on his resume. He played in 16 games and a pair of playoff contests in ’23.
Biggest Loss: DL Christian Wilkins
The Dolphins just added veteran Calais Campbell to its roster, and he brings production and leadership to a team. He spent 2023 with the Falcons, started all 17 games and tied for the team lead with 6.5 sacks. The six-time Pro Bowler and 2017 All-Pro was a nice addition.
Still, offsetting the loss of Christian Wilkins obviously remains to be seen. Before adding Campbell, the team signed a slew of defensive lineman. Wilkins was a 17-game starter each of the past three seasons and totaled a career-high nine sacks in 2023.