Best addition, biggest loss for each AFC East team in 2024
New England Patriots
Best addition: QB Drake Maye
For the second time in 4 years the New England Patriots opted for a quarterback in the first round. In 2021, the team thought they might have the answer in University of Alabama’s Mac Jones. He started all 17 games, the team finished 10-7 and reached the playoffs and he actually wound up in the Pro Bowl.
It was all downhill from there, and not all his fault. He was dealt to the Jaguars this offseason. With the third overall pick in April, the new-look Pats opted for North Carolina’s Drake Maye. The signs have been positive to date. In 2023, the Patriots were tied with the Panthers in scoring a league-low 236 points.
Biggest loss: WR/ST Matthew Slater
Obviously, 2023 proved to be a dismal year for the once-formidable Patriots. It would be Bill Belichick’s final season with the team, and New England’s 4-13 finish was its worst since a 2-14 showing in 1992. Jerod Mayo is the new head coach. The club is hoping to get better quarterback play this season.
It was also the end for a 10-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro special teams ace Matthew Slater, He called it a career after 16 seasons, He was part of playoff teams and is a Super Bowl champion. The next question for him is whether he is Hall of Fame worthy. The Patriots will no doubt feel his absence.