Best addition, biggest loss for each AFC East team in 2024
New York Jets
Best addition: OLB Haason Reddick
So far, the news surrounding one of the premier pass-rushers in the league has been his absence during OTAs and mini-camps. The NFL regular season is still roughly three months away, so there’s no reason to panic. Once he takes the field, edge-rusher Haason Reddick will make a major difference.
Once a first-round disappointment at inside linebacker with Arizona, the seven-year pro has emerged into one of the NFL’s top defensive playmakers. Since 2020, he’s totaled 50.5 sacks and 13 forced fumbles with three different clubs. The Jets acquired him from the Eagles for a conditional third-round pick in 2026.
Biggest loss: LG Laken Tomlinson
If you take a look at the current guard rankings by the folks at Pro Football Focus, you’ll notice that Laken Tomlinson owns a 55.0 grade by the service and new Jets’ left guard John Simpson (56.3) is just ahead of him. The former was cut loose back in March and saved the team $8.1 million in cap room (via Spotrac).
What you don’t see is that the 2015 first-round pick of the Lions has missed one game in nine seasons. The former Duke University standout was a fixture at left guard for the Jets the past two seasons. New York’s problem-plagued offensive line is in rebuild mode again, and Tomlinson’s reliability will be missed.