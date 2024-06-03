Best addition, biggest loss for each AFC North team in 2024
Baltimore Ravens
Best addition: RB Derrick Henry
It makes sense that the team that has led the NFL in rushing yards per game in three of the past five seasons would add a performer that has been the league’s top workhorse. The Tennessee Titans opted to let Derrick Henry test free agency and he joined the reigning AFC North champions via a two-year deal.
Having the two-time league rushing champion in the backfield should make life easier for quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has led John Harbaugh’s club in yards on the ground five consecutive years. A year ago, Henry totaled an NFL-high 280 carries and was second in the league with 1,167 yards. A no-brainer.
Biggest loss: S Geno Stone
Only Dallas’ DaRon Bland (8) picked off more passes this past season than the former University of Iowa product. Geno Stone was a seventh-round pick by the Ravens in 2020, and comes off a career campaign with his seven picks. In his first three seasons, he played in a total of 34 regular-season contests and made just eight starts.
Keep in mind that the Ravens were tied for the NFL lead with 31 takeaways in 2023. Stone’s departure was among a slew of performers that either left via free agency (as was the case with Stone), or were released by the organization. This figures to be a much-different Baltimore defense this upcoming season.