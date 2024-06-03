Best addition, biggest loss for each AFC North team in 2024
Cincinnati Bengals
Best addition: WR Jermaine Burton
For the past three seasons, Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow (when healthy) has been able to take advantage of a talented trio of wide receivers. Ja’Marr Chase has been named to three Pro Bowls in as many years, veteran Tyler Boyd has been highly reliable and Tee Higgins has been a big-play option.
This year will be different as Boyd joined the Titans. Higgins has yet to sign his “franchise” tag tender, but there’s plenty of time. The Bengals used a third-round pick in April on Jermaine Burton. In four seasons with Georgia (2020-21) and Alabama (2022-23), he totaled 132 catches for 2,376 yards and 23 scores.
Biggest loss: RB Joe Mixon
He had been a very steady player for the organization since the Bengals made him the 48th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Former University of Oklahoma standout Joe Mixon spent seven seasons in the Queen City, totaling 8,551 yards from scrimmage and 62 touchdowns – rushing for 1,000-plus yards four times.
Just when it appeared that Mixon was going to be cut loose by the team, Cincinnati wound up dealing him to the Houston Texans. To fill the void, the Bengals signed running back Zack Moss. He comes off a career campaign with the Colts, but can he fill the shoes of the reliable Moss. He’s totaled just six career fumbles.