Best addition, biggest loss for each AFC North team in 2024
Cleveland Browns
Best addition: RB D’Onta Foreman
The organization has relied on free agency and trades more than the draft these past two offseasons after giving up first-round picks in 2023 and 2024. Those were part of the deal that allowed them to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson from Houston. The Browns are hoping he can remain healthy this season.
Despite losing four-time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb in Week 2 in 2023, the team still finished 12th in the league in rushing. He’s on the mend, but GM Andrew Berry added some experience in D’Onta Foreman, who has rushed for a combined 1,905 yards and 12 touchdowns since 2021 with three different clubs.
Biggest loss: LB Anthony Walker Jr.
The top-ranked defense in the NFL this past season was a lot more than just defensive end Myles Garrett and a talented starting front four. Jim Schwartz’s unit got contributions from all facets. The Browns were much-improved vs. the run, finished sixth in the league with 49 sacks and came away with 28 takeaways.
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. spent three seasons with the Browns, after beginning his career with the Indianapolis Colts. In seven NFL campaigns, he totaled 100-plus tackles three times. He led Cleveland with 113 stops in 2021. He’s now a member of the Dolphins after starting 12 games for the Browns in 2023.